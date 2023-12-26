Jan. 6 Swanky Gala features Fabulous Tip Tops

Auroras’ funky black tie event raises funds for local charities

By NancyMcMeekan

The Swanky Gala, hosted by Mystical Order of Aurora Mardi Gras krewe, will be an evening to remember on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Perdido Beach Resort’s Grand Ballroom. Tickets are available for $110 and VIP tickets for $160. Call (251) 979-4278 for VIP tickets and go to eventbrite.com and search Swanky Gala 2024 for regular tickets.

In addition to live music by The Tip Tops, attendees will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a large silent auction, and a live auction. The auctions offer attendees the chance to bid on exclusive items and experiences, some only available through this event.

There are some amazing bands in South Alabama, but probably few better known dance bands than The Tip Tops, a high-energy band from Mobile, with a horn section known as The Dancing Horns. They play Motown, Soul, Funk along with current Pop and Top 40. Think Supremes, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke and The Commodores just to start.

Besides being major fun, the event is an opportunity to help raise money for Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, a Baldwin County-based residential program to help young men turn their lives around.

“Enjoy a special time with friends, taste delicious hors d’oeuvres and dress funky in Creative Black Tie attire,” said Donna Stump, a strong supporter of Youth-Reach. “But our mission is to provide funds to support the life-changing work done by this organization.”

Last year Swanky Gala raised $70,000 for Youth Reach Gulf Coast, a highly effective program, centered on Christian values, to help young men put their lives back on track. Its 81-acre campus, located east of Summerdale, offers residents the chance to stay long-term at no charge, learning how to live productive and hope-filled lives.

“This organization deserves all of our best efforts to help them continue their important work,” said Eva Keesee, president of Mystical Order of Aurora. “And we invite all residents and visitors in the area to join us at the beautiful Perdido Beach Resort to support them and to have a wonderful and memorable time.”

Pictured: Glenda McCaleb & Eva Keesee; Braxton & Marlene Lowe; The Aurora’s raised $70K at last year’s gala