Chapel Hart creating a buzz in Music City & beyond

Chapel Hart, an all-female trio featuring two sisters from Poplarville, Mississippi and their cousin, will play five FBISF sets between Nov. 11-14, including a 7 p.m. gig on Nov. 13 at Perdido Beach Resort.

The trio was inducted into the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 and are nominated for Album of the Year and Group of the Year by the Women of Country Music, Best of 2021. Their just released second album, The Girls Are Back in Town, is unabashedly country with a rock attitude mixed with contemporary cuts to appeal to a wide cross section of the country genre.