Christian Service Center Spaghetti Dinner is canceled

The Christian Service Center will annual spaghetti dinner, originally scheduled on February 22 at the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, has been canceled due to continued Omicron concerns. But the need among those families it helps is still great for the CSC, a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. CSC clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is a 100 percent volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including the United Way of Baldwin County, and interested individuals. For more information please call the CSC at 251-968-5256 or visit cscgs.com.