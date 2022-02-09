Free service dog awareness workshop Feb. 15 & 17 in O.B.

A free professional development workshop, Service Dogs – Awareness for First Responders & Hospitality Services – Reduce your liability risk through education, will be held Feb. 15 & 17 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The workshop will be presented by Lon Hodge – veteran, author and nationally known speaker working especially on behalf of veterans with invisible disabilities. Special guests will include Kelly Everson with Allie and Brian Field with Tallen. The workshop is sponsored by the City of Orange Beach. Register at CoastalArtsCenter.com. For questions, call 251-981-ARTS (2787). The CAC is located at 26389 Canal Road.