Christmas lights at Lillian Recreation Park thru Dec. 31

Christmas in the Park at the Lillian Recreational Park continues thru New Year’s Eve. Come see how the park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, the 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits around the Park. Merry-Oke Christmas caroling night on Dec. 14. The lights will be on for everyone to enjoy, weather permitting, through Dec. 31. Admission and parking are free. The Park is located at 33914 Widell Avenue in Lillian. For more information on Christmas in the Park, visit the Park’s website LillianRecreationalPark.org or call the Park, 251-962-2129.