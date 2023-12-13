The Flora-Bama family Christmas potluck starts at noon

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. And if you can not be near your own family, join the Flora-Bama family for its traditional Christmas potluck dinner beginning at noon. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m.

The turkey and ham will be provided by the Flora-Bama, and patrons are encouragead to bring a covered dish to share – because that’s what Christmas is all about!

Live music will be playing all around the bar to help spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. So, come eat, drink and be merry at a place where you will be made to feel welcome.