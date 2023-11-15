Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken Almondine

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp. butter

1 pkg. (6 oz.) long grain and wild rice

2-1/4 cups chicken broth

3 cups cubed cooked chicken

2 cups frozen french-style green beans, thawed

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

3/4 cup sliced almonds, divided

1 jar (4 oz.) diced pimientos, drained

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 bacon strip, cooked and crumbled

In a large saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. Add rice with contents of seasoning packet and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 25 min. or until liquid is absorbed. Uncover; set aside to cool. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, green beans, soup, 1/2 cup of almonds, pimientos, pepper and garlic powder. Stir in rice. Transfer to a greased 2-12 qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with bacon and remaining almonds. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 min. or until heated through. Yield: 8 servings.