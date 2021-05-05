Cookin’ with Carolyn Wild Rice Salad

Wild Rice Salad

1 c. uncooked wild rice

Seasoned salt, opt.

2 c. diced cooked chicken

1-1/2 cups halved green grapes

1 c. sliced water chestnuts, drained and chopped

3/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 c. cashews, opt.

Lettuce leaves

Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt or substituting seasoned salt if desired. Drain well; cool to room temperature. Spoon into a large bowl; add chicken, grapes, water chestnuts and mayonnaise. Toss gently with a fork. Cover and chill. Just before serving, add cashews if desired. Serve on lettuce leaves or line a bowl with lettuce leaves and fill with salad. Yield: 6 servings.

Enjoy!