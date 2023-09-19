Country As Cornbread at Playa del Rio Sept. 23

Playa del Rio RV Park’s summer concert series at its Perdido Key location is winding down in style with Tim Roberts & The Country As Cornbread Band setto perform on Sept. 23 from 7-11 p.m.

There is no admission fee for the concerts. But donations to the musicians are appreciated. Dates are subject to change and weather conditions may cause cancellations. The concerts are bring your own chairs and BYOB. No pets are allowed, and there is no parking on site. Playa del Rio RV Resort is located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key.