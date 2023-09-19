Oct. 21 concert benefits musicians medical fund

The inaugural fundraiser the Gulf Coast Medical Musicians Fund will be held Oct. 21 from noon ‘til 10 p.m. at Pensacola’s The Point Restaurant (14340 Innerarity Point Rd.). Cover charge is $10 at the door and the event will feature musicians from Florida to Louisiana donating their time and talent on stages inside the restaurant and in the courtyard.

The GCMMF is the brainchild of songwriter/entertainer Webb Dalton, and it is supported by donations received from local music lovers. Dalton recorded a 2017 gospel album with all CD proceeds going to the fund. For more info, visit GCMMF.org, call 251-233-3306 or email webbdaltonbama@gmail.com.

“We all know that musicians normally don’t receive health care so to help with that,’’ Dalton said. “All proceeds pay for doctor visits and high dollar prescriptions. Find out more at the fundraiser.’’

For the past six years, the GCMMF has provided financial assistance for health care to Gulf Coast musicians & songwriters in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana at no cost.