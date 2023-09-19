7th Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 16

Sponsorships, Pet Boards and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Seventh Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 16 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is slated at 11 a.m. The $125 per player ($500 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, food and beverages at the holes, cart fees, hole in one contest entry & range balls. Volunteers as well as golfers are being solicited. For sponsor or player info, go to saveunderdogsinperdido.com