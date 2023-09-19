George Jones tribute Oct. 17 on big screen at AMC Wharf

Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones, a tribute concert filmed in April in front of a sold-out crowd at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center Propst Arena, will premiere in a one-day-only theater presentation Oct. 17. It will show locally at AMC Classic Wharf 15 in Orange Beach at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For a complete list of theater locations, visit fathomevents.com.

In the concert, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Sam Moore, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Lorrie Morgan, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols pay tribute to one of the most influential, storied and beloved country music stars in history.

Jones, who died in 2013 and was nicknamed “The Possum,” sold more than 20 million albums, was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, National Medal of the Arts recipient, Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient, topped the Billboard singles chart 14 times and achieved 143 Top 40 hits.

He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which is widely recognized as the greatest country song of all time.