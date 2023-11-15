CSC accepting holiday registrations for needy

The Christian Service Center, wants every child in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan to have the best Christmas possible! To that end, sign-ups for needy families will begin on October 16 and won’t end until December 5. The sign-ups will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon on the front porch of the center located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores. The CSC will be closed for Thanksgiving on November 23rd and 24th.

In 2022, the Christian Service Center was able to provide Christmas for 233 families with 654 children, substantially more than 2021.

As in years past, this is all made possible by the good people of our area. Angels can be picked up at many area churches, businesses and civic organizations in the near future. These gifts should be returned unwrapped with the angels attached by Dec. 8. In the coming weeks more details will be released. More info: 251-923-9322.

Each child receives a bag of gifts that chosen from their requests. The last several years have been harder than usual for many families in our community, so the need is great.