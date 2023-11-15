Foley’s St. John the Baptist Church bazaar is Nov. 18

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Foley will host its annual holiday bazaar on Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on the church grounds at 10800 St. Johns Lane. The bazaar will feature seafood gumbo, shrimp creole, home baked goods, silent auction, homemade crafts, and Ruthie’s baskets. Raffle tickets will be available for our popular basket of cheer raffle with all assortments of liquors and also a general raffle.