Nov. 18 OWA tree lighting festivities include fireworks
Celebrate the enchanting magic of the season at the tree lighting ceremony in the heart of Downtown OWA on Nov. 18 from 3-8:30 p.m. The extravaganza culminates with the illumination of OWA’s colossal 45-foot-tall Christmas tree while a gentle snowfall, creates a winter wonderland, and concludes with spectacular fireworks display. The Excelsior Band will bvegin playing at 3 p.m. Meet and greet Miss Alabama 2023, Brianna Burrell, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and again from 7-8:30 p.m.; The Magnolia Dance Company will perform a holiday-themed routine from 5-5:30 p.m.; Students from the superior-rated Foley High School Wind Ensemble perform classic holiday music on the Island Stage from 5:30-6 p.m.; Storytelling and Music with Santa from 6-7 p.m.; Christmas-themed fireworks and the tree lighting ceremony start at 7 p.m.; Grab a photo with Santa immediately following the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the North Pole.