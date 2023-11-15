Dec. 2 Foley Christmas Parade will start at Foley Armory

The Annual Foley Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade has been given the green-light and will be rolling through the streets of downtown Foley on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the same route as in previous years. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m. between the Foley Armory and the Foley Public Library.

Directly following the Christmas Parade, there will be snow flurries in Heritage Park during the Let It Snow Party, which includes kids activities, live entertainment, and a Christmas marketplace. Santa will be there as well.