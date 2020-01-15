E-Cycling & Shred Day Jan. 18 at GSP Pavilion

The re-scheduled Coastal Alabama Annual E-Cycling and Shred Day will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 8 a.m. until noon at Gulf State Park-Pavilion on E Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores. This event is for individuals who wish to dispose of their personal paper documents (tax information and returns, bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM Receipts, credit card statements, utility bills or any documents containing personally identifiable information) to be shredded. Each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds. Small paper clips do NOT need to be removed, please do not tape or tie the bags or boxes. You may also properly dispose of any electronic items (televisions, computers, vacuums, printers, VCRs, power tools, etc) you may have. No batteries please.