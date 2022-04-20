Earth Bioblitz Paddle on Wolf Bay April 23

The City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department invites the community to participate in its Earth Day Bioblitz Paddle on Wolf Bay on Saturday April 23 from 8-11 a.m. at the Wind & Water Learning Center, 26233 Canal Rd.

Participants are welcome to launch their own kayaks and participate in this event for free, or kayaks can be rented on a first-come, first-served basis for a $20 fee. US Coast Guard approved Type III life jackets will be provided for those who rent kayaks. All participants need to register. Anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Inaugural event is part of a series of Earth Day events planned in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida through Paddle the Gulf. Community members can paddle Wolf Bay and Bay la Launch to find and identify different plants and animals using their cell phones. The first 50 participants to register will receive Paddle the Gulf swag. Refreshments will be provided. For additional info, email jmcgonigal@orangebeachal.gov or visit orangebeachal.gov.