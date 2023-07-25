Elberta Middle School Students Excel

Haley Burnett, Sadie Kitchens, and Meredeth Williams (pictured) proudly represented Elberta Middle School at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver. Burnett and Kitchens competed in the Nutrition and Wellness STAR Event and achieved a gold medal and placed 6th in the nation; Williams competed in the Event Management STAR Event and achieved a gold medal and placed 6th in the nation. The students’ project exemplifies their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion. The conference drew more than 7,900 students, educators, and guests from across the nation.