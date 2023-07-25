Maidens In Pink Stiletto Golf Tourney is Sept. 15

The Maidens in Pink Stiletto Annual Golf Tournament will be held at Glen Lakes Golf and Country Club on September 15, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Tourney format is a scramble for 36 three person teams. Entry fee is $125 per golfer and that includes gren fees, drink tickets, lunch and a swag bag. Fee: $125/golfer

Mulligans, tee busters, and string it outs available for purchase at registration. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Christian Service Center. Last year’s tourney raised $5,000 for the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

For more tourney or sponsor info, contact Michelle Peterson at 251‐223‐9181 or mipsfundraising@ gmail.com.

The Maidens in Pink Stilettos krewe was started as an organization for beautiful, fun-loving women to enjoy themselves in a social setting. It is a society for like-minded women to get together and have a good time in the spirit of Mardi Gras and give the ladies of Pleasure Island and the surrounding areas a way to network while giving something back to the community. The Stilettos’ organization strives to facilitate both personal and business relationships among members.