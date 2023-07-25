Coastal AL Chamber Staff Earn Certifications

Suzette Hataway, Sharon Wiese & Penny Hughey (pictured) of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently graduated from Institute for Organization Management Program produced by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Hataway is VP of Operations & Finance, Hughey is VP of Education & Programs and Wiese is VP of Membership & Marketing for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.