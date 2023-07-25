Vote Alabama’s Police Cruiser Best Looking

TVoters have until July 31 to vote he Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s tricked out cruiser the country’s best as part of the American Association of State Troopers 10th annual America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest. The competition pits highway patrol and state police organizations against one another to earn one of 12 spots in this year’s ALEA calendar. With the theme this year “Parked in Paradise,” it was only suitable for ALEA to have a beach-themed photo. So, a Marine Patrol Division Ford F-250s was photographed on a Gulf Shores beach with a helicopter hovering in the background. Alabama’s cruiser was seventh last eyar to earn a calendar. Vote at surveymonkey.bestlookingcruiser.