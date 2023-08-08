End of Summer Bash Aug. 12 at OWA Resort

OWA Parks & Resort in Foley will host its End of Summer Bash on Saturday, Aug. 12. Kids activities begin at 4 p.m. with a bouncy house, an inflatable obstacle course, yard games and a Hula Hoop contest on OWA Island every 30 minutes. Street dancers will be doing hip hop performances as well as short lessons.

There will also be a DJ spinning tunes all day.

There will also be multiple crafts featured throughout Downtown OWA. Grab a rock, paint it, and add it to Squiggles the Snake, and watch him grow to great lengths! There will also be a school bag decorating station and foam craft kits. All crafts and activities are available for free!

Be sure and stop by the school supplies drive, as all donations will be welcomed to help get the kids ready for another great school year at Florence B Mathis Elementary.

More info: VisitOWA.com.