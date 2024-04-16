Foley Art in the Park May 11-12

For the 52nd time, the Foley Art Center will host a Mother’s Day Weekend fest downtown in scenic Heritage Park. Art in the Park dates are May 11-12, and Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98. Fest hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show with around 60 artists showcasing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities. For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.

This is a free outdoor event in an evolving vibrant setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you discover one of a kind creations in pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing. Hands-on children’s attractions include face painting. Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit featuring work from students from elementary to high school. There are many who come to the festival just to see this artwork every year.