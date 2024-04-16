City Rhythm Big Band Dance April 27
The City Rhythm Big Band will host an April 27 Spring Dance at The Loxley Civic Center from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59.
Future dances will also be from 2-5 p.m. Dates include: Jun 22 – Summer Dance; July 27 – Late Summer Dance; Oct 26 – Fall Dance; Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Dance. Holiday Performances: May 27 – Memorial Day Dance.; July 4 – Independence Day Dance; Sept 2 – Labor Day Dance; Dec 28 – Christmas/New Year’s Dance.