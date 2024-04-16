Foley’s SBRMC will add new ambulatory surgery center

An ambulatory surgery center will be built by Community Health Services, which operates South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. The new facility will be located on a 1.5-acre site on North Alston Street. The SBRMC is in the midst of conducting a $250-million expansion project that will increase the hospital’s capacity to 142 beds.

In addition to the surgery center, a medical office park is also planned in the overlay district. on a 14-acre site on Fern Avenue east of Alabama 59.

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the district, expanded hospital and projects such as the surgery center and medical offices, will bring more specialists and other medical services to Foley.

“Now, folks who live in South Baldwin and Foley won’t have to drive to Mobile or Pensacola, We may be able to see somebody right here in Foley,” Hellmich said. “We’ll have a Class A hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, that is rated as one of the best hospitals in Alabama.”

Construction on the center is expected to start later this year.

“It will allow people to receive outpatient services. It allows the expansion of surgery opportunities.This is another development that has more doctors looking to move to Foley,” Hellmich said.