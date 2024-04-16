Pensacola Crawfish Fest April 26-28 at Seville Square

The 39th Pensacola Crawfish Festival will bring a taste of Louisiana to Pensacola Bay April 26-28 beginning at 11 a.m. each day at Seville Square. The festival features thousands of pounds of crawfish, cool merch, live Cajun, Blues and Zydeco music all weekend and a free kids’ activity area. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids.

The entertainment lineup includes:

FRIDAY, APRIL 26​: 2pm – 9th Avenue Brass Band; 3:30pm – Swampland Revival; 6pm – Greg Martinez & The Delta Kings; 8:30pm – Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

​SATURDAY, APRIL 27: 12pm – Jacoby Curry; 2:30pm – Boukou Groove; 5:30pm – Curley Taylor; 8pm – Flow Tribe.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28: 12pm – Babineaux Sisters Band; 2:30pm – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band.