Cookin’ with Carolyn Oatmeal Caramel Apple Cookies

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1pkg. (3.4 oz.) instant caramel pudding mix

2 large eggs, room temp

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

3-1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 medium apple, peeled and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter,

sugars and pudding mix until light and fluffy, 5-7 min. Add eggs; mix well Beat in applesauce. In another bowl, whisk flour and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in oats and apple. Drop dough by Tablespoonfuls onto greased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 15-18 min. Cool on pans 3 min. Serve warm or remove to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Enjoy!