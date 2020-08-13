Foley Candidates forum slated Aug. 13 at Foley Civic Center

The public is invited to the Foley City Council Candidate Forum on August 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Foley Civic Center. Governor Kay Ivey’s safer at home directive will be followed, with masks and social distancing required for all attendees. The forum will be broadcast live over radio, like a drive-in church service, on 88.3 FM. The broadcast range is half mile or so. WHEP plans a delayed broadcast.

The forum will also be live streamed on Facebook on the Common Sense Campaign Tea Party Facebook page. Voters may watch it live or watch it later at their convenience. Questions will come from the audience. Questions will be submitted via index cards for the on-site audience and through the Facebook live stream for those off-site.

Clark Stewart from WHEP radio will moderate the forum. All voters and interested parties are invited to attend or tune in and participate in the Common Sense Campaign sponsored forum. For more info, call Robert Monk at 251-504-3679 or email jrmonk19@gmail.com.