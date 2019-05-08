Folk duo Friction Farm at Foley Library May 16

Friction Farm, a modern-folk duo comprised of husband and wife Aiden Quinn and Christine Stay, will be giving a performance entitled “Songs Inspired by Books” at the Foley Public Library on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 pm.

Reservations are required and are now being taken. Call 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat. For more info, go to foleylibrary.org, or Facebook or Instagram.

The duois billed as traveling troubadours who combine storytelling, social commentary, and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. From ballads to anthems, each song is filled with hope and harmony.