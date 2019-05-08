Bryant Bank in Foley hosts May 9 shred day

On Thursday, May 9, Bryant Bank will offer Foley and Baldwin County residents the opportunity to have paper records and data storage materials shredded and recycled during a free Community Shred Day. This free event aims to raise public awareness of the need to securely destroy confidential material in order to prevent identity theft and fraud, as well as to encourage people to recycle more.

On-site trucks will collect materials from 10 am to 2 pm at the Foley bank branch, located at 1502 North McKenzie St. Accepted paper items include: old bills, check stubs, health information, or any other confidential information. that has accumulated over the years. Staples, paper clips, folders or rubber bands do not need to be removed from documents. Items such as old credit cards, thumb drives, and drivers licenses will not be accepted. Hamburgers, hotdogs and beverages will be served.

With identity theft and consumer fraud being something that happens way too often, this event will provide the means to securely dispose of documents which decreases the risk of identity theft dramatically.

Bryant Bank is headquartered in Tuscaloosa and operates in Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Baldwin Counties.