Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm always a songwriters’ paradise

The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, Cathe Steele’s songwriters’ shrine in Silverhill, will feature FBISF Sunday on Nov. 6 beginning at 2 p.m. The donation of $35 per person goes directly to the performing songwriters.

Since the venue is part of Folk Alliance International, attendees must be on a guest list. Reservations can be made by emailing thefrogpondbluemoonfarm@gmail.com in advance.

Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes will host. Guest writers include Nikki Talley, Abe Partridge, Jimmy Lumpkin, Jason Sharp and Gram Rae.

Inspired by the late Levon Helm’s Midnight Rambles, Steele built the Frog Pond, an outdoor stage under a 200 year old Cedar tree on family property as a way to bring musicians and serious listeners together in an informal but respectful house concert setting. The focus is firmly on the music and community built through artists and listeners.

It’s a place where musical magic happens in a true listening atmosphere where songwriters get back to their roots, and come together to woodshed.

Patrons bring their own chairs and beverages and are encouraged to participate in what is always a spectacular communal covered-dish dinner. Overnight camping is allowed.

Upcoming Frog Pond Shows:

• Nov. 27: Grayson Capps, Will Kimbrough, Johnny Sansone, John Fohl, Corky Hughes.

• Dec. 4 – Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes, Ryan Balthrop, Simone French, Jay Megginson

• Dec. 18 – Frog Pond Christmas Party with Grayson Capps, Ross Newell, Cary Hudson, Corky Hughes, Katrina Miller and The Krickets opening.

• Feb. 19 – Grayson Capps, Will Kimbrough, Shawn Mullins, Chuck Cannon and Corky Hughes, J. Floyd. opening.