Nov. 9 Autism Awareness show includes silent auction

Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s FBISF fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Lynn Lngham, Doug Gill, Taylor Craven, special guest Logan Blade, Tammy Vice, Stephen Lee Veal & Mac Walter will also perform.

Blade was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2. Though he has limited conversation skills, God gave him a special gift and he is now inspiring others with musical talent that breaks through the typical limitations of his autism.

“Our mission is to provide local children the opportunity to attend summer camp and other enriching activities,’’ said silent auction chair PatsyAnne Stout. “It is our hope with love and compassion to give them a voice of empowerment to be able to contribute back to the community.’’

Items in the auction include jewelry and crafts by local artists, a signed Kenny Chesney basket, a Flora-Bama pontoon rental, a signed Dean Dillon canvas, a sunset cruise, golf outings fishing trips and numerous gift certificates. The silent auction bid process is now open online. The auction closes at 8 p.m. Make your reservations early (251-967-4773). This is always an event that reaches capacity.

Pictured: Autism Pensacola silent auction committee members with various auction goodies.