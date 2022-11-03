FBISF Foundation Gifts $25K To Belmont University

The Frank Brown Foundation for Music which produces the 38 year old Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival endeavors to have a positive impact on young people in our area and beyond, and hopes to encourage creativity and enrich lives through music. To that end, the Foundation recently presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to support the education of Nashville, Tennessee’s Belmont University students. $20,000 of the amount went to the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business Songwriting Scholarship fund. $5,000.00 was awarded directly to a student in pursuit of his Songwriting major degree. The check was presented by Mark McBride and Andy Haynes on behalf of the Frank Brown Foundation for Music to Margaret Quigley, Office of Development, Belmont University. For more info, visit frankbrownsongwriters.com.