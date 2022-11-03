Killough to sign copies of Front Porch Stories Nov. 6 & 13

Fest regular Rock Killough will sign copies of his book of facebook musings titled Front Porch Stories in the Flora-Bama main room on Nov. 6 & Nov. 13 from noon ‘til 1 p.m. Patrons can also order the book directly from Rock at rockkilloughsfrontporchstories.com.

Killough was welcomed into the legion of Flora-Bama possible/probable musicians around the turn of the century and soon recruited arguably the Gulf Coast’s best guitarist (John Joiner), drummer (Bryan Wheeler), bass player (Darrell Roberts), and vocalist (Larry T. Wilson) to back him up both on the road for sweet gigs such as the Bum Phillips Charity Golf Tourney. The band, The Dixie Flyers, was able to record one CD, before Wheeler and then Larry T. passed away.

By the time he joined the Bama regulars, Rock had already hung four gold records in his home and performed with The Oak Ridge Boys, Sammy Kershaw, Randy Travis, Brenda Lee, Waylon Jennings, Hank Jr., Merle Haggard, David Fizzell, Larry Cordle, Jerry Reed, Carole King, Jerry Jeff Walker and Mickey Newbury.

Always a storyteller anyway, Rock has gathered his wit and wisdom and put it into a book that includes an audio version scored by Craig Morris.

A country boy from Greenville, Rock currently lives in a cabin near Guntersvillle on land owned by his niece and her husband. The Greenville native honed his songwriting skills during a stint in the Army, and continued on that path in college at Auburn. In 1976 he connected in Nashville with HOF songwriter Hank Cochran. That led to a publishing deal and an appearance on the first “Austin City Limits” songwriter’s special with Floyd Tillman, Sonny Throckmorton, Hank Cochran, Red Lane, Willie Nelson and Whitey Shafer.

Rock has assembled a book of essays that are more about living a laid back life than gossip about his famous friends. His stories in the quick-read/picture filled book are often self-deprecating and always heartfelt.

Humorous and charming in person, Rock’s book also writes with little pretention, whether the topic is gardening, old haunts like the ‘Bama and The Auburn Supper Club, favorite songwriters such as Billy Joe Reynolds or suffering the effects of food poisoning on his way to play at Jensen’s Marina on Captiva Island.

Although losing more of his compadres every year, Rock still plays house gigs and at songwriters fests. And he is still producing music, despite enduring health issues such as atrial fibrillation and open-heart bypass surgery.

“Sometimes it’s hard to keep my spirits up, what with being a short-timer and all,’’ he writes. “But sitting on the porch, getting to see the sun come and go, with the wind whispering in the pines, I feel the certainty of that line, ‘“He restoreth my soul.’’’ (By Fran Thompson)