G.S. Mixed Doubles Tennis Team Going To Nationals

A mixed doubles tennis team from Gulf Shores advanced to the Nov. 12-14 United States Tennis Association National Championships in San Diego, marking the first time since 2008 that a Gulf Shores based USTA team made the national tourney. A ladies’ 2.5 team captained by Rose Townsend placed second nationally that year. This year’s mixed double team will play at the 6.0 (combined player) level. Pictured: Team members include (front) Stephanie Boll, Kelly McCurdy, Tonja Young, Suzette Taylor, (honorary captain) Marty Halliday, (back) Jeff Boll, Chris Logel, Ryan Young (Co-Captain), Rob Goldsmith (Co-Captain), Ward Halliday.