Foley Sister Cities Making Giant Strides

Foley Sister Cities is making giant strides in building their relationship with Hennef, Germany. Not only have they been able to raise funds for their student delegation trip to Hennef next May they have also developed many international cultural opportunities, awareness activities and connections. It welcomed over 100 runners and walkers to its inaugural (pictured above) Oktoberfest 5K and 1-mile fun run on Oct. 7 at OWA, raising funds for 11 students to travel to Hennef in May 2024. Runners enjoyed all things German, from brats to beer post-race. “I cannot thank enough everyone involved, from sponsors, volunteers to runners, for participating in making this first race a giant success. We surpassed our goal; it definitely takes a village,” said Linda B. Spangrud, the group’s executive director said. The Foley Sister Cities Commission is a non-profit that promotes long-term, global people-to-people relationships through the development of international leadership, friendship, and understanding. More info: foleysistercities.com.