Outdoor Alabama white-tailed deer photo contest now open

Outdoor Alabama is hosting a white-tailed deer big buck challenge photo contest until Jan. 16. At one point, white-tailed deer were a rare sight in Alabama,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “That’s a very different story today thanks to an extensive restocking program in the mid-20th Century and successful management since. This challenge is an opportunity to showcase how important conservation efforts have been in ensuring access to this natural resource for future generations of hunters and those who simply enjoy seeing deer on Alabama’s landscape.”

Upload a photo of yourself alongside your buck harvest from this season or seasons past at OutdoorAlabama. com. Prizes will be awarded.