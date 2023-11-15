Tree Climbing Competition At Meyer Park

A tree climbing competition with the Alabama Urban Forestry Association in Gulf Shores has all eyes looking up. Arborists from all over the country come together once a year to show their skills among the branches. While this is a training competition designed to share knowledge and build comradery, the trees got some much-needed attention.

“Every time that we go up, we take a look at the tree to determine how safe it is”, says Zach Troup, owner of The Other Guys Tree Service in Tennessee. Moving among the branches, the arborist removes dead limbs, thin canopies, and inspect for any damage. The bottom line, less chance of dangerous falling branches means a safer day in the park for you. The other bottom line? The competition in Meyer Park resulted in 12 trees getting some free TLC and that’s a $7,200 savings for the city. (By Shelly Molaschi)