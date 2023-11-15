Impact 100 Baldwin County names 2023 grant recipients

Five area non profits will now be able to better serve our community thanks to $525,000 in grants from Impact 100 Baldwin County.

Receiving $105,000 grants were: Baldwin Pops, Inc. (Funding the Beginning of Music…1,2,3); Baldwin County Education Coalition (Expansion of Palm Project); Mobile Baykeeper, (Oyster Garden Project); Youth-Reach Gulf Coast (Equipment to Empower); and Prodisee Pantry, (Cultivating Healthy Options in a Food Desert) are the grant winners.

The non profit organizations were selected from a competitive field of applicants and vetted by a rigorous review process including site visits, financial analysis and discussions within the respective focus group.

The 2023 awards bring the total invested in the Baldwin community to $5.5 million since 2008. Events will be held throughout the county in the coming months for women interested in learning more about membership. Visit impact100baldwincounty.org for more information.

Pictured: Terry Burkle and Lesleigh Smith of the Baldwin County Education Coalition accept a $105,000 check to be used for the The Palm Project, a county-wide effort to stock each school’s care closet with essential items so students can focus on what matters most, their education.