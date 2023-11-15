JoJo McCarron: Two Time International Champion

Pleasure Island native JoJo McCarron is a two-time international golf champion after winning the inaugural G4D Golf For The Disabled Open played at Woburn Country Club in Buckinghamshire, England in May and the inaugural World Blind Golf Thailand Open at Laem Chabang Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand in September. JoJo placed first in the visionally impaired division in England, besting 79 other players from 17 countries. In the World Blind Championships, JoJo was the top golfer among 14 qualifying players from eight countries.