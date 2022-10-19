G.S. Woman’s Club Supports Firefighters/Police Dept.

Gulf Shores Woman’s Club would like to thank the Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and the Gulf Shores Police Department for the service they do in our community. They are our everyday heroes and we appreciate them. The women provided snacks to nourish the police and firefighters as they work during ShrimpFest serving our community. Pictured: Verna Duchesneau, Cindy Walker and Connie Barker from the GSWC delivering snacks to fireman Ricky Nolte.