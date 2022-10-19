Two Aces In One Year For Lucas Chalk

ucas Chalk, a product of the GlenLakes Golf Club junior program, recently aced the #4 hole at GlenLakes with a 7-Iron from 174 yards. Remarkably, this was the 2nd Hole-in-One this year for Lucas, the #1 player on the Robertsdale High School golf team. Lucas also aced the difficult #14 hole at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile in August during the SJGT Junior Tourney there. Lucas fired a 78 in difficult, wet conditions during that tourney.