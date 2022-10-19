Foley Shining Star

Baldwin EMC recently presented its Shining Star Student award to Cam’Ron Page, an eighth grade student at Foley Middle School. He was nominated by his teacher Tracy Brooks. In her nomination, Brooks described Cam’Ron as a leader in her class. “He always does what is asked of him. He is very respectful toward me even when he may not agree with me. He is a student I know I can trust to help out. Cam stands for what is right which impacts students positively,” she wrote.