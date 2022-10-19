#SWAwesome

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce #SBAwesome program recognizes and celebrates employees who demonstrate outstanding customer service; those who go above and beyond, take pride in their work with a caring and positive attitude, and make a difference not only at their place of business but ultimately in our community. Congratulations to recent winners Tabitha Pedalino of Mama Bear’s Bakery, Debbie Walters of Whitehaven Insurance and Levi Pieper of

The Gulf Bowl & Captain’s Choice Sports Bar & Grill.