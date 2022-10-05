Saturday, October 8, 2022
GSMS Artists Place At County Fair

Congratulations to the GSMS art students that placed in the 2022 Baldwin County Fair Art contest. Pictured: Phoenix Wallace- 1st place; Copeland Bender- 1st place; Faith Mitchum- 1st place; Victor MuCarbel- 1st place; Monserrat Gomez- 1st place; Ambria Hagen- 2nd place; Mylie Lima- 2nd place; Red Diamante- 3rd place; Liliana Grandy- 3rd place; Kinsley Kelley- 3rd place; Jayden Dennis- 3rd place; Fiona Douglas- 3rd place; Cali Nelson- 3rd place. Not pictured: Copeland Bender.