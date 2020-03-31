GSP Pier, dog park, Lake Shelby & trails remain open

By Fran Thompson

Although the pavilion and beach are closed, Gulf State Park Pier remains open. And the campground, dog park, Lake Shelby and the Hugh Branyon Back Country trail remain open, as Gulf State Park complies with recent Alabama health orders.

GSP officials noted that due to the fluid nature of COVID-19, the info below is subject to change at any time.

• Trails: All trails within the park remain open as usual from dawn to dusk. All playgrounds and play areas are closed.

• Gulf State Park Pier: The pier is currently open 24 hours and staffed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. A capacity limit of 200 fisherman will be strictly enforced by onsite park staff to comply with social distancing recommendations. Groups larger than 10 persons be admitted to the pier at the same time.

• Lake Shelby Picnic Area and Dog Park: Lake Shelby and its bathroom facilities remain open. Segway tours remain available and are operating under strict CDC protocols. Call 251-509-TOUR for more segway info.

• Dog Park: There is no evidence that a dog, cat, or any other type of pet can transmit COVID-19 and as such, the dog park remains open.

• Campground: The campground, bathhouses, camp store, and coin laundry facility remain open. The campground office is staffed 24 hours daily, but closed to walk-in traffic (except under special circumstances). Campground-related business is being conducted over the phone at 251-948-7275.

• The Lodge at GSP: Contact the Lodge at Gulf State Park’s front desk (251-540-4000) for the most up-to-date information regarding activities there.

• Outpost Campsites: The park’s outpost campsites are unavailable for reservation until further notice.

• Beach Pavilion: The Beach Pavilion and the adjacent pedestrian footbridge / overpass are closed until further notice.

• Beach Campout: The Beach Campout event scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. at the pavilion is cancelled.

• Park Headquarters: Direct all inquiries to 251-948-7275. No walk-ins.

• Programs & Events: All programs have been cancelled until further notice. Available soon on the park’s website and Facebook page is virtual educational programming.

• Nature Center: The Nature Center is closed. Check the park’s website and Facebook page for virtual educational programming content.

• Water Fountains: All water fountains within Gulf State Park are closed.

• Bike Share Program: The program has been suspended.

For more info, contact GSP’s friendly front-desk staff at 251-948-7275 or visit alapark.com.

Gulf State Park is an international benchmark for environmental and economic sustainability demonstrating best practices for outdoor recreation, education, and hospitality in the world.