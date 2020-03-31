Foley moves to essential only services; city hall lobby open

Alabama cities confirm committment to State Health Dept.

The City of Foley is now in essentials-only mode. City police and fire departments will continue working to ensure safety and garbage collection will continue as normal, but recycling will be suspended and bulk pickups may be delayed. City offices will be open using a skeleton crew.

Employees who are essential to the operations of the city will continue to work.

At city hall, the lobby is open and the phone number is 251-943-1545. The Foley Police Department can be reached at 251-943-4431 for business and non-emergency calls. The Foley Fire Department can be reached at 251-943-1266 for business and non-emergency calls. For emergencies, dial 911.

The reduction of city workers during this time will reduce interactions that could transmit infection and follow state and national guidelines recommending that as many people as possible remain at home. Foley is committed to working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect residents. Updates: cityoffoley.org, Facebook or WHEP Radio (1310 AM or 92.5 FM).