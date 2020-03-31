Many Baldwin businesses offering meals for students

Below is a partial list of South Baldwin County businesses that are assisting families:

• Honey Baked Ham Fairhope (251-928-7262) & Foley (251-923-4361): If school closures have you concerned about not being able to have lunch for your school age kids please come in and grab a kids boxed lunch on any Wednesday..

• Chicken Salad Chick is offering lunch on Mondays. The student must be present.

• Magnolia Blossom Cafe in Robertsdale on Thursday between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 we will have 50 bag lunches available for any school age child that is in need of lunch due to schools being closed.

• Genesis Church is partnering with Culver’s in Foley to provide 100fre kids meals for struggling parents. Just go through the drive thru and say “For Baldwin” to take advantage of the program. Culver’s Foley locaion is at 3241 S McKenzie St.

• Robertsdale and its local churches have been working with the schools to develop a plan to help our needy families while school is out. The Robertsdale Senior Citizen Center will be set up to assist these families. Please call 947-8973 and ask to speak to Amy or Mary 24 hours prior to when you plan to pick up the food so that they have time to prepare and make sure food items are on hand. The center is open Monday-Friday from 8-4.

• City Hope Church in Foley (21270 Miflin Rd.) will be providing grocery bags with 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, and 2 snack items on Tuesdays from 9am-noon. The church will have 200 bags of food with volunteers taking all necessary precautions to limit contact with people.