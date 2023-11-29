Gulf Coast Art Alliance Gallery Open House is Dec. 2

By Eloise Thomley

The sparkle of Christmas begins with the Christmas Open House at the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, December 2 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, delicious food, wine, hot apple cider and more. Your whole family is welcome to stop by, enjoy the festivities and look around for Christmas gifts. The gallery is full of original art by dozens of local and regional artists. These are gifts that last a lifetime. We are looking forward to having a Merry Christmas with you at 225 E 24th Ave., Gulf Shores.